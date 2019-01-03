Clashes erupt in Tral, Internet service suspended

Javid SofiPulwama
Clashes erupted between youth and forces in south Kashmir’s Tral town after a gunfight broke out at upper reaches of Gulshanpora area on Thursday morning.
Witnesses said youth hit the streets and started pelting stones on forces personnel soon after the news of gunfight spread in the town.
They said that forces personnel retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells and few shots of aerial firing to disperse the stone pelting youth.
Meanwhile, authorities snapped internet service on mobile phones in Tral, Awantipora and Pampore areas of Pulwama district.
Earlier, gunfight erupted between militants and forces at Gulshanpora following a Cordon and Search Operation in the area.
(Representational picture)