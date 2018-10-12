About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Clashes erupt in Srinagar's Soura area

Published at October 12, 2018


Clashes erupt in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Clashes erupted in Srinagar's Soura area Friday after the congregational prayers were over.

Witnesses said youth resorted to stone-pelting after the prayers and government forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesting youth.

On Thursday two Hizb militants including the scholar-turned-militant Manan Wani were killed in a gungifht at Shatgund Handwara. JRL had called for shutdown on Friday to pay homage to the militants.
Heavy deployment of forces in Srinagar and other districts was witnessed on Friday.   

