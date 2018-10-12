Clashes erupt in Srinagar's Soura area

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Clashes erupted in Srinagar's Soura area Friday after the congregational prayers were over.
Witnesses said youth resorted to stone-pelting after the prayers and government forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesting youth.
On Thursday two Hizb militants including the scholar-turned-militant Manan Wani were killed in a gungifht at Shatgund Handwara. JRL had called for shutdown on Friday to pay homage to the militants.
Heavy deployment of forces in Srinagar and other districts was witnessed on Friday.
[Representational Pic]