Clashes erupt in Srinagar’s Bagh-e-Mehtab area

Published at October 08, 2018 01:31 PM 0Comment(s)1509views


Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar

Clashes between youth and Government forces erupted at Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar on Monday.

Witness said that youth pelted stones at police and paramilitary CRPF personnel who were deployed in the area for ULB poll duty.

Polls are being held in three ward—16, 17 and74—of Srinagar Municipal Corporation today. 

Witnesses said government forces lobbed tear smoke shells to disperse. However, clashes were going on when this report was filed.

Pertinently, Srinagar is witnessing a dull polling. A complete shutdown is also being observed in Srinagar and other parts of Valley following a strike call by Joint Resistance Leadership.

Two main political parties—National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have also boycotted the ULB polls.

 

