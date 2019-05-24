Clashes erupt in Srinagar parts post Friday prayers

May 24, 2019 | Rk Online Desk

Clashes erupted between youth and government forces in parts of Srinagar city post Friday-prayers.

Reports said soon after the Friday prayers concluded, youth hit streets to protest against the killing of top militant commander Zakir Moosa, who was killed in a gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Tral town on Thursday night.

The clashes were reported from Rek Chowk area of Batamaloo, Humhama in uptown area of the city and Rainawani Chowk, Haba Kadal and Zaldagar area of old city area.

Clashes also erupted between protestors and the forces at Nowshera area of Soura in the city outskirts.

Earlier, clashes were reported from Chursooo Awantipora and Chandrigam area of Pulwama.

Authorities have imposed restrictions in old city areas of Srinagar and parts of Pulwama to prevent protests.

