Clashes erupt in Srinagar over Shopian killing, Article 35-A

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Scores of college students in Srinagar on Saturday engaged in clashes with forces against the killing of a civilian, militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district and proposed abrogation of Article 35-A.
The students of Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina took to streets and started pelting stones towards forces against the killing of five militants and a civilian of Kilora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
The police took baton charges to disperse the protesting students and detained a few students of the Bemina Degree College.
Meanwhile, the students of Amar Singh College Srinagar also tried to take to streets but were stopped by the college authorities who did not allow them to go outside.
Eyewitnesses said the students were protesting against the proposed abrogation of Article 35-A and civilian and militant killing.
“The students started chanting pro-freedom slogans inside the premises of the college when they were stopped to go outside the gate,” an eyewitness said.
Officials of Amar Singh College told Rising Kashmir that no student was allowed to go outside the college and they (authorities) only allowed the students to leave in small groups.
The principal of Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone said, “A group of 30 students tried to block the road and as soon as the students started protesting inside the college, we closed down the class work and leave students one by one.”
He said that once we leave students, some of them tried to block the road but police retaliated by firing only one teargas smoke shell to disperse the students.
“Police during the protest detained three Bachelor of Science (B.sc) students who were going home and I called the SHO who told me that he will release them at 4 Pm,” Lone said.
bhatriyazcom@gmail.com