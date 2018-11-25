About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Clashes erupt in Shopian’s Batagund after militant killings

Published at November 25, 2018 09:56 AM 0Comment(s)324views


Javid Sofi

Shopian

Intense clashes erupted between youth and government forces near a gunfight site at Batagund village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

Sources said youth took to the roads at Batagund and started pelting stones of government forces’ deployment after four militants were killed in a gunfight.

They said the government forces retaliated by firing tear gas shells and pellets, triggering clashes.

Police said four bodies of militants were recovered from the site of gun battle. Their identity was being ascertained, police said.

 

(Representational picture) 

