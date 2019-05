May 29, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Clashes erupted between youth and government forces at a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday following a cordon and search operation (CASO).

A police official said government forces launched CASO at Gugloora area of Pinjoora in Shopian following credible inputs about presence of militants in the area.

Local said that groups of youth hit streets and clashed with government forces during the CASO.

They said the government forces opened fire in air to disperse the youth.