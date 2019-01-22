Clashes erupt in Shopian village after two militants reportedly killed in gunfight

Javid SofiShopian
Clashes erupted between civilians and forces near the site of gunfight at Shirmaal village of South Kashmir's Shopian district after two militants were believed to have been killed in the gunfight on Tuesday.
A police official said that a group of youth have assembled around Shirmaal and they were pelting stones on forces, who retailed with firing teargas smoke shells.
Earlier, forces and militants had an exchange of gunfire during a cordon and search operation in orchards of Shirmaal village.
According to reports two militants are believed to have been killed, while more militants are still believed trapped in the cordon.
However, there was no official confirmation about the casualties of militants.
Further details awaited.
(Representional picture)