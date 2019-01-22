About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Clashes erupt in Shopian village after two militants reportedly killed in gunfight

Published at January 22, 2019 11:32 AM 0Comment(s)2001views


Clashes erupt in Shopian village after two militants reportedly killed in gunfight

Javid Sofi

Shopian

Clashes erupted between civilians and forces near the site of gunfight at Shirmaal village of South Kashmir's Shopian district after two militants were believed to have been killed in the gunfight on Tuesday.

A police official said that a group of youth have assembled around Shirmaal and they were pelting stones on forces, who retailed with firing teargas smoke shells.

Earlier, forces and militants had an exchange of gunfire during a cordon and search operation in orchards of Shirmaal village.

According to reports two militants are believed to have been killed, while more militants are still believed trapped in the cordon.

However, there was no official confirmation about the casualties of militants.

Further details awaited.

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top