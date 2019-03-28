Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

March 28, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Amid complete shutdown clashes erupted between youth and government forces in South Kashmir's Shopian town on Thursday.

Earlier, three militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Yarwan area of Shopian. The identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained, police said.

Following the killing of militants, clashes broke out between youth and government forces in the main town.

Witnesses said that youth pelted stones on forces who retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells, triggering clashes.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was also off the roads in Shopian and Pulwama towns.

Authorities also had suspended internet services on mobile phones to prevent spiralling of tensions due to the gunfight.

(Representational picture)