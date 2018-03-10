Clashes erupt in Shopian over civilian killings

Javid SofiShopian, March 9:
Clashes erupted in Shopian and engulfed the entire district amidst a shutdown on the fifth consecutive day against killing of four civilians by Army at Pohnoo village.
According to eyewitnesses, a heavy deployment of force personnel was made in the main town of the district and barricades were set up on the Srinagar–Shopian highway to restrict the normal movement of people.
Official sources said that restrictions under section 144 were imposed in the district to prevent any “possible law and order situation.”
During the protests, official sources said, “two people including a police man received minor injuries when a
petrol bomb was hurled by some people in the outskirts of Shopian.” The sources said however said that both of them were stable. Also a youth was hit by pellets at Safan Naman area in the Shopian district.
Sources said that the incidents of stone pelting were reported from different areas of Shopian district after Friday prayers.
“Clashes between youth and force personnel erupted at Safan Naman, Meemander, and Imam Sahib areas,” said local residents.
Officials said the youth, who was identified as Mosavir of Pinjoora, Shopian, received a pellet injury in his eye and was shifted to District hospital Shopian.
Doctors posted at the District hospital Shopian referred the
injured youth to SMHS Srinagar. “He has a serious injury in the left
eye. His left eye was almost completely damaged by pellets,” doctors at the hospital said.
On Wednesday at least seven youth including a girl were injured after being hit by pellets in clashes with forces personnel in Shopian. Two youth with pellet injury in eye were referred to SMHS Srinagar.
The youth have been hitting the streets against the killing of four
civilians in Army firing at Pohnoo village on March 4, while main town Shopian also remains shut.
