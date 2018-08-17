Clashes erupt in outskirts of Sopore during CASO

Noor ul HaqSopore:
Clashes erupted in Sopore’s Tujjer Sharief, after government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area on Thursday evening.
Reports said that after inputs about presence of militants in the area, joint parties of army’s 22 RR, CRPF, SOG and Sopore police laid a siege around Tujjer village of Sopore and started door to door searches.
Eyewitness said that youth present in the area hurled rocks on government forces resulting in clashes. Government forces resorted to teargas shelling to quell the protests.
A top police official told Rising Kashmir that there were inputs of militants hiding in the area.
“To flush out the hiding militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by joint teams of forces. The cordon however ended peacefully in the area as nobody was found in the area,” the police official said.
He however said that some miscreants tried to indulge in stone pelting to disrupt the forces operation.