About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Clashes erupt in Kupwara areas

Published at October 12, 2018 04:41 PM 0Comment(s)1191views


Clashes erupt in Kupwara areas

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Clashes between youths and government forces erupted in parts of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, after Friday prayers.

Witnesses said clashes broke out at Tekkipora in Lolab, native village of PhD scholar turned militant, Mannan Wani who was killed in a gunfight with Government forces.

They said soon after Friday prayers culminated youth took to streets at Sogam, Tekkipora, and Kupwara main market and Regipora areas of the district to protest the killing of Wani and his associate Ashiq Hussain Zargar of Tulwari Langate.

Contingents of police and paramilitary were deployed at various points in Kupwara to prevent protests. However, youths threw stone on forces who swung into action and fired tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors. 

Wani and Zargar were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Shartgund village of Handwara on Thursday.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for shutdown to pay homage to slain militants.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top