Clashes erupt in Kupwara areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Clashes between youths and government forces erupted in parts of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, after Friday prayers.
Witnesses said clashes broke out at Tekkipora in Lolab, native village of PhD scholar turned militant, Mannan Wani who was killed in a gunfight with Government forces.
They said soon after Friday prayers culminated youth took to streets at Sogam, Tekkipora, and Kupwara main market and Regipora areas of the district to protest the killing of Wani and his associate Ashiq Hussain Zargar of Tulwari Langate.
Contingents of police and paramilitary were deployed at various points in Kupwara to prevent protests. However, youths threw stone on forces who swung into action and fired tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.
Wani and Zargar were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Shartgund village of Handwara on Thursday.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for shutdown to pay homage to slain militants.