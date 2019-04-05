Clashes erupt in central jail Srinagar

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Clashes erupted between prisoners and forces personnel at Central Jail Srinagar Thursday night after jail imates objected to "repair and reinforcement works inside a barrack."

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, who is also DG Prisons, told KNS that some inmates instigated others to stop the repair and reinforcement works inside a barrack. “Others (jail inmates) joined and resorted to some violent acts inside on the jail staff. Also set some place on fire. Fire tenders are on the spot and working,” the DG said.

Smoke was seen emanating from the jail on Friday while extra contingents of police and parsmilitary forces were deployed in the jail to control the situation.