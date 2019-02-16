Clashes erupt in Anantnag amid spontaneous shutdown

Shafat MirAnantnag
Clashes erupted between youths and government forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag town on Saturday following the burning of vehicles by mobs in Jammu.
Witnesses said youth hit streets at Lal chowk and adjacent areas of the town Anantnag and clashes with the forces.
Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown is being observed over burning of vehicles during mob violence in Jammu on Friday in the aftermath of Fidayeen attack at Lethpora, Pulwama that left 40 CRPF men dead.
Witnesses said all shops and other business establishments remained shut in Lal chowk, Achabal Adda, Reshi Bazar and adjacent areas to protest the violence unleashed on Kashmiri people in Jammu on Friday.
They said that large contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed in town to maintain law and order.
On Thursday a Jaish-e-Mohammad Fidayeen, Adil Ahmad Dar of Kakapora rammed an explosive-ladden vehicle into a CRPF bus on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF men and injruing development others.
Picture-- Shiekh Mashooq, Rising Kashmir