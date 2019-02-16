About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Clashes erupt in Anantnag amid spontaneous shutdown

Published at February 16, 2019 12:02 PM 0Comment(s)8871views


Clashes erupt in Anantnag amid spontaneous shutdown

Shafat Mir

Anantnag

Clashes erupted between youths and government forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag town on Saturday following the burning of vehicles by mobs in Jammu.

Witnesses said youth hit streets at Lal chowk and adjacent areas of the town Anantnag and clashes with the forces.

Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown is being observed over burning of vehicles during mob violence in Jammu on Friday in the aftermath of Fidayeen attack at Lethpora, Pulwama that left 40 CRPF men dead.

Witnesses said all shops and other business establishments remained shut in Lal chowk, Achabal Adda, Reshi Bazar and adjacent areas to protest the violence unleashed on Kashmiri people in Jammu on Friday.

They said that large contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed in town to maintain law and order.

On Thursday a Jaish-e-Mohammad Fidayeen, Adil Ahmad Dar of Kakapora rammed an explosive-ladden vehicle into a CRPF bus on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF men and injruing development others. 

 

Picture-- Shiekh Mashooq, Rising Kashmir 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top