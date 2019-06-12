Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspended

June 12, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Clashes erupted between youth and government forces near the site of a militant attack that left five CRPF men dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Wednesday.

Witnesses said clashes erupted at KP road immediately after the attack with police firing tear smoke shells to disperse the stone-throwing youth.

Authorities have snapped mobile internet services in the district following the attack.

Earlier, a five CRPF men were killed while SHO police Anantnag and a civilian woman were injured in the militant attack at KP road, Anantnag.