Clashes erupt during CASO in south Kashmir's Arwani

June 19, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces burst teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse demonstrators who were trying to disrupt Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched early Wednesday morning, official sources said.

They said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO at Eidgah and Makerpora areas of Arwani in south Kashmir this morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants. However, when the search operation was going on people, mostly youths hit the streets in nearby areas and started pelting stones on security forces.

Government forces and state police personnel already deployed to prevent demonstration immediately swung into action and chased away the stone pelters. However, when the demonstrators regrouped and again started pelting stones, forces burst teargas shells to prevent them from moving towards CASO area.

