Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam's Tarigam

June 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Clashes between protesters and government forces erupted during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

Reports said youth took to roads and started pelting stones on the deployment of the forces after the CASO was launched in Tarigam village of the district.

The forces retaliated by firing tear smoke shells, triggering clashes, reports said.

The CASO, which was launched following intelligence about the presence of militants in the area, was underway till last reports came in.

(Representational picture)