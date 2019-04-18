Clashes erupt between youth and government forces in Budgam

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Clashes erupted between youth and government forces at Nasrullahpora village in Budgam on Thursday as polling is underway in Srinagar constituency.

Witnesses said that clashes erupted between forces and youth in Budgam's Nasrullahpora, where polling of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway.

They said forces fired pellets and tear smoke shells to quell the stone pelting youth.

[Representational Pic]