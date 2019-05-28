Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

May 28, 2019 | Umar Raina

Clashes erupted between government forces and students near Government Degree College Ganderbal on Tuesday afternoon as students protested against the killing of Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa on Friday.



Witnesses said students holding placards and shouting slogans demanded an end to the ongoing killing spree in Kashmir.



"Students pelted stones on government forces who retaliated triggering intense clashes,” they said.



The forces fired tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors, however clashes were underway till last report.

[Representational Pic]