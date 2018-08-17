Clashes during CASO in Kulgam

Shafat MirKhudwani (Kulgam), Aug 16:
The police, CRPF and army men launched cordon and search operation (CASO) around Wani Mohalla locality of Khudwani area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.
The CASO was launched after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants in the area, sources said.
However, as the troops were laying siege around the area, the locals including men, women, and youth took to roads and pelted stones on the forces.
The force personnel retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.
The clashes continued for some time
Sources said few militants, who were present in the area, managed to escape during the clashes.
"CASO was launched after inputs about presence of militants in a residential house in Wani Mohalla. As the forces were advancing towards the house, a mob pelted stones and rocks on the forces after which we had to suspend the operation,” a police official said.
He said a case has been registered and those involved would be arrested very soon.