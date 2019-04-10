About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Violence broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town on Wednesday as mourners clashed with police during the funeral procession of the senior RSS functionary who was killed in Tuesday's attack along with his PSO, prompting the Army to stage flag march in the area.

No one was injured in the clashes, officials said. Curfew remained imposed for the second day in the communally-sensitive district following the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Chanderkant Sharma and constable Rajinder Kumar, even as police intensified searches to nab the assailant.

According to eye-witnesses, a large number of people came out of their houses to take part in the funeral procession of Sharma. In Dak Banglow area, an irate crowd held protests and raised slogans against Pakistan.

The group soon turned violent and pelted stones on police personnel deployed there. During the clash, police resorted to cane charge and teargas shelling to disperse the protesting mourners and brought the situation under control.

The slain RSS leader was cremated at Chowgan ground in a ceremony attended by Sangh leaders including its JK chief Suchet Singh, BJP state president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh. The mourners shouted slogans like 'long live Chanderkant'.

After the cremation, the crowd turned violent again and stormed the office of the Superintendent of Police. The protesters ransacked some furniture and pelted stones. police used cane charge to disperse them, they said.

Latest News

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Apr 10 | PTI/AP
HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Minister performs

Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan

Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan's 'endorsement' for n ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Pak has

Pak has 'officially' allied with Modi: Congress

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO

Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO's killing

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant

Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

Apr 10 | Umar Raina
Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Kashmir highway ban against winning

Kashmir highway ban against winning 'hearts and minds': Former Army ch ...

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

              

Violence broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town on Wednesday as mourners clashed with police during the funeral procession of the senior RSS functionary who was killed in Tuesday's attack along with his PSO, prompting the Army to stage flag march in the area.

No one was injured in the clashes, officials said. Curfew remained imposed for the second day in the communally-sensitive district following the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Chanderkant Sharma and constable Rajinder Kumar, even as police intensified searches to nab the assailant.

According to eye-witnesses, a large number of people came out of their houses to take part in the funeral procession of Sharma. In Dak Banglow area, an irate crowd held protests and raised slogans against Pakistan.

The group soon turned violent and pelted stones on police personnel deployed there. During the clash, police resorted to cane charge and teargas shelling to disperse the protesting mourners and brought the situation under control.

The slain RSS leader was cremated at Chowgan ground in a ceremony attended by Sangh leaders including its JK chief Suchet Singh, BJP state president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh. The mourners shouted slogans like 'long live Chanderkant'.

After the cremation, the crowd turned violent again and stormed the office of the Superintendent of Police. The protesters ransacked some furniture and pelted stones. police used cane charge to disperse them, they said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;