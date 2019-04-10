Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Violence broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town on Wednesday as mourners clashed with police during the funeral procession of the senior RSS functionary who was killed in Tuesday's attack along with his PSO, prompting the Army to stage flag march in the area.



No one was injured in the clashes, officials said. Curfew remained imposed for the second day in the communally-sensitive district following the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Chanderkant Sharma and constable Rajinder Kumar, even as police intensified searches to nab the assailant.



According to eye-witnesses, a large number of people came out of their houses to take part in the funeral procession of Sharma. In Dak Banglow area, an irate crowd held protests and raised slogans against Pakistan.



The group soon turned violent and pelted stones on police personnel deployed there. During the clash, police resorted to cane charge and teargas shelling to disperse the protesting mourners and brought the situation under control.



The slain RSS leader was cremated at Chowgan ground in a ceremony attended by Sangh leaders including its JK chief Suchet Singh, BJP state president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh. The mourners shouted slogans like 'long live Chanderkant'.



After the cremation, the crowd turned violent again and stormed the office of the Superintendent of Police. The protesters ransacked some furniture and pelted stones. police used cane charge to disperse them, they said.