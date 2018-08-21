Clarion call

Devastating floods in Kerala due to heavy monsoon rains has recalled the bitter memories and experiences of the people of Kashmir related to the equally scourging floods of 2014. The toll taken by this kind of natural disaster has forced governments, civil societies and environmentalists to assign a higher priority while dealing with them, which is visible by the preemptive measures taken by governments to minimize the impact of floods in case they strike again. In Jammu and Kashmir, a slew of reports published after 2014 floods reveal the clumsy response of the state government that couldn’t keep its side of the bargain and reneged on several of its promises made during the days of deluge. Like Kerala, Kashmir also received financial aid from the central government for relief and rehabilitation. The way it was done has been criticized as a bid to appease people than address the problem at hand then. A large component of the central assistance was deposited in the bank accounts of the flood-affected, as flood relief to help people cover the losses. A couple of years later, Kashmir had a close shave with the same kind of disaster. It was inapt as the same funds could have been used to bolster flood prevention mechanisms. In the wake of 2014 floods, the state government announced that it will work on at least three areas of concern – disaster preparedness and management, strengthening the embankments on Jhelum, and the dredging of Jhelum. Almost four years later, the government does not appear to have the confidence to declare that it has worked on these areas as promised. On dredging, it has been repeated intervention of Governor Vohra that the exercise has seen some forward movement. Due to the patchy work, the embankments are as vulnerable as they were before 2014 floods and on disaster preparedness and management, few flood-like situations have showed how much potent the state is to deal with the crises. If it has been the monsoons in Kerala, the rapid precipitation, a natural phenomenon that is becoming frequent in Kashmir, hangs like a sword over the people. After four years people have also forgotten about the relief and rehabilitation, but the threat still looms and it is unlikely to forget or ignore it. Wrong policies as well as bad decisions by both state and central governments are responsible for the persistence of the flood threat in regions like Kashmir where few days of rains can redo the damage.