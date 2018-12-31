CKD patients suffer as Govt fails to provide dialysis facility in Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora:
Scores Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients in north Kashmir’s district Bandipora Friday lashed out at Governor led administration for failing to provide much awaited dialysis facilities at the hospital.
The patients told Rising Kashmir that it was shameful that despite government’s approval, the authorities at Bandipora have failed to provide any relief to them.
33-year-old Muhmmad Amin Wani of Nathpora said that he has to undergo mental trauma because of travelling to Srinagar on weekly basis. He is one of the victims of Chronic Kidney Disease(CKD) registered at Kidney Disease section of the SDH Bandipora established without any basic structure though funds worth 30 lakh strands approved the installation of machinery.
Wani, a CKD patient, accompanied by his relatives visit Sopore twice every week in order to undergo dialysis—as authorities in Bandipora hopital have failed to provide treatment to the CKD patients. Amin has disposed off his ancestral land to compensate the weekly expenditure for dialysis he was undergoing twice a week.
“I am suffering from CKD from last five years," Amin said. “My expenditure could have been half if dialysis facility was available at Bandipora,” he said. Amin is living alone in a single story house. Wani has lost his parents when he was in 5th standard and his elder brother has left him when he was declared CKD patient.
Muhammad Zubair accompanying Amin during the treatment expressing surprise said that hospital authorities at Bandipora hospital were making lame excuses when inquired about the installation of machinery.
Scores of attendants told Rising Kashmir that besides availability of funds, a local BMO was making hindrances in installing machinery. They accused BMO of playing “politics” at the cost of life of patients.
“Funds have been released, CMO concerned sought requisition but a local BMO is not allowing installation which needs an investigation,” said an attendant quoting early media reports.
If government is installing machinery patients like Muhammad Amin could save further loss of property as the treatment at nearest place may save their expenditure. Like Muhammad Amin another CKD patient Ghulam Nabi of Kalooda living with two ailed daughter has disposed his all property even a cow to met the expenditure of dialyis.Shah also urged government to install machinery Bandipora hospital.
Shah declared CKD in tears 2014 is also looking after his ailed daughter Jamsheedah who has faced give back surgeries.
Shah told Rising Kashmir that most of the CKD patients are living in poverty with meagre income.
“Government neither us nor helping us neither any organization we need dialysis facility at Bandipora hospital “appealed Ghulam Nabi Shah.
Government in November had released funds worth RS 32 Lacs out of CD Funds alloted by PDP leader and MLC Naeem Akther for the installation of Dialysis Unit and Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope for SDH Bandipora but the concerned BMO has refused to implement though Chief Medical Officer has send repeated intimations to BMO seeking requisition report for the installation of machinery.
Stating that she has completed all the formalities, CMO Bandipora earlier said that concerned BMO is not cooperating in installation of the much needed machinery.
District Development Commissioner, Bandipora vide two separate orders No: 1430 DDC of 2018 Dated 20-11-2018 and 581DDC of 2018 accorded the administrative approval for the execution Dialysis Unit and Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope for SDH Bandipora under CDF grants of MLC Nayeem Akther.
Out of 32 lakhs funds worth Rs 20 lakhs were released for the installation of dialysis unit and 12 lakhs for the Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope.
Pertinently there are nearly two dozen Dialysis patients registered in Bandipora Hospital who are being forced to visit Srinagar hospital in absence of the facility but the concerned BMO according officials wasn’t allowing the installation of the machinery for the reason best known to him.
Locals as well as insiders earlier accused BMO of unnecessarily playing in the hands of some local politicians who don’t want to develop hospital.
“We have proper space and availability of technicians in the hospital who can handle machinery but BMO is dragging politics in the issue,” they said.
“What is the problem in installing the dialysis machine when there is space as well as technicians? BMO is making lame excuses to make his political bosses happy,” they said.
According to officials there are many trained technicians available in the hospital besides having appropriate space however BMO's high-handedness and trickery has not put officers in surprise but have enraged civil society questioning who will install the machinery aimed official trickery and mockery.