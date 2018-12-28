CJM Srinagar issues arrest warrant against Abid Ansari

Directs Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami to appear before Court on Feb 9
Srinagar:
Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar on Thursday issued arrest warrant against former MLA, Zadibal, Molvi Abid Ansari for failing to appear before the court in connection with the criminal defamation case filed by former minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar.
Akhtar on November 16, this year had filed a criminal defamation suit against Molvi Abid Ansari, and BJP activist Khalid Jahangir Sheikh for leveling “baseless and fabricated charges of corruption against him.”
According to reports,, Ansari chose not to appear before the court and that the Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad Khan has issued an arrest warrant (bailable in nature) against him. Reports inform further that Khalid Jahangir appeared before the court and submitted the bail bonds. The case has been listed for recording of statement on February 9, this year.
The CJM court has also directed managing director of the news channel Republic TV, Arnab Goswami along with Adidtya Raj Koul, Zeenat Zeshan Fazil and Sakl Bhatt to appear before the court on February 9, this year.
Akhtar filed the complaint in the court in which he alleged the Republic TV of broadcasting “scandalous” news content against him.
He has prayed that the accused be tried and punished in accordance with the law for the Commission of the offence under section 499 and 500 of RPC.
The CJM on the presentation of the compliant and taking note of the statement made by the complainant supported by statement of a witness has taken cognizance of the complaint and has directed Arnab Goswami, Adidtya Raj Koul, Zeenat Zeshan Fazil and Sakl Bhatt to appear before the court on next date of hearing which has been fixed on February 9.