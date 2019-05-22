CJM launches plantation drive at Handwara

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunil Sangra today launched a plantation drive at District Court Complex Handwara wherein a variety of trees were planted.

The purpose of the plantation drive was to make the Court Complex green and beautify the landscape to clean up the environment and make it dust free.

The drive was jointly organised by J&K Social Forestry Department and District Legal Services Authority, Handwara.

On the occasion, Deodar trees were planted by J&K Social Forestry Department.

Besides DFO Social Forestry Fayaz Ahmad Bhát, officials of CJM, Social Forest Department, and members of Bar Association were also present on the occasion.