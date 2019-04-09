About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 09, 2019 | Imran shah

CJM Kishtwar directs SSP to probe matter

Chief Judicial Magistrate Kishtwar, Sudhir Khajuria, on Monday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police to probe the allegations of manhandling of a Sarpanch by DC Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana and his PSO and submit the report within a week’s time.
Last week, a Sarpanch, Babu Lal Bhandari had accused the DC and his PSO of allegedly manhandling him inside the DC office. Subsequently, massive protests by Panchs and Sarpanchs were held outside the DC office for two consecutive days.
As per the details, the Sarpanch through his counsel, Advocate Safder Ali Shoket, had filled a written complaint before the CJM Kishtwar under section 156(3) Cr.Pc seeking directions upon the officer in-charge Police Station Kishtwar for registration of FIR U/S 307, 342, 504, 506 RPC and investigation under law against Rana for alleged manhandling Bhandari.
As per the application and the argument put forth by the Advocate Safder Ali Shokat submitted:“He (DC) threatened to kill his client and directed his PSOs to kill him by shooting at him using their official weapons—who complying the order of their master loaded their guns and pointed towards his client.”
Bhandari has also submitted that on the directions of DC Kishtwar, his PSOs allegedly dragged him in adjacent room and thrashed him”.
“The PSOs continuously trained their official weapons at my client and asked him client to apologize, which he refused. After my clients refusal, DC Kishtwar got hold of the weapon of one of his PSO and trained it at his client before noticing that people had gathered outside and then he left the room in hurry,” Shoket argued.
He said that after the hue and cry, more people gathered at the spot and his client “managed to get out form the office”.
After hearing the arguments by Shoket, , the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in its order directed SSP Kishtwar to enquire the matter and submit a detailed report on or before next date of hearing which is scheduled on April 16.
“In the present matter, allegations against the accused are of serious nature and does not, by any stretch of imagination, come within the ambit of official duties.At the same time, I am of the opinion before proceeding further matter needs to be enquired in detail” read the order issued by CJM Kishtwar.
It is pertinent to mention that following the incident, Sarpanches of Kishtwar District held massive protest demanded immediate transfer of DC Kishtwar.

