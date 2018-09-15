CJM Handwara rejects bail plea of 2 rape accused

Says “arguments made by counsels are premature”
Says “arguments made by counsels are premature”
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 14:
A court in Handwara rejected bail plea of a man accused in rape of a minor girl.
Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Handwara Muhammad Ashraf Bhat while hearing the bail plea of Nissar Ahmad Tantray son of Abdul Majeed Tantray of Turkapora Tehsil Zachildar said that the arguments made by the counsel of the accused are premature and cannot be taken into the consideration at this stage.
In a similar such case, the CJM Handwara also rejected the bail plea of Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Gani sheikh of Shanoo Lanagate, terming the arguments as premature.
In two similar cases, the counsel of the accused persons as per the documents available with Kashmir News Service (KNS) had argued that the investigation of the case is completed and the liberty of the accused has been curtailed, which CJM said didn’t find any place in the law.
“There is no doubt that the offences in which the accused is shown to be involved is heinous in nature and this being the case that disentitles the accused to be released on bail and considering the totality of the circumstances in my considered view the accused is not therefore found entitled for bail at this stage hence the application moved for grant of bail on behalf of the accused is rejected. Application stands disposed of accordingly be consigned to records,” the court said in both the cases. (KNS)