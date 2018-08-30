CJM adjourns case till next hearing

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Aug 29:
The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association multi-crore scam case and fixed 25 September 2018 as the next date.
The case, which is being prosecuted by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was adjourned as the counsel of one of the accused in the case, Bashir Ahmad Misgar, said before the trial court that they were not supplied with the relevant documents besides copies of charge-sheet pertaining to the case filed by CBI on 16 July, thereby the CJM Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmad Khan adjourned the case till next date.
Except Dr. Farooq, who was earlier granted exemption from personal appearances before the court, all the accused were present before CJM along with their counsels including the counsel of Farooq, Advocate Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan besides CBI Officials and CBI Public Prosecutor, Atul Kumar.
Pertinently, the CBI filed 8000 pages charge-sheet against the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the then president of JKCA, Dr Farooq Abdullah, the then general secretary Md Saleem Khan, the then treasurer, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza besides Bashir Ahmad Misgar – who was an executive in the J&K Bank.
The CBI has filed charge-sheet with FIR No. RC-5(S)/2015/ SCU. V/SC.II/CBI/ New Delhi dated 21.09.2015 and the final report was filed with Charge Sheet No. 03/2018 dated 11.07.2018.
The accused persons are charged under Sections 406, 168 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for allegedly making the sports body a lending agency and for operating many bogus accounts. CBI has levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust against the four accused in the JKCA multi-crore scam.
The JKCA scam involves payment of Rs 113.67 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the JKCA between 2002 and 2011 for the development of cricket facilities in the state. The CBI has alleged that more than Rs 43 crore was ‘siphoned off and misappropriated” by the accused persons.
Police registered the case on March 10, 2012, (FIR 27/2012) following a complaint from the then chairman JKCA, Muhammad Aslam Goni. Aslam Goni had alleged that bogus accounts on JKCA funds were being operated in the various J&K Bank branches by the ex-General Secretary and the then Treasurer under their joint signatures. Goni had also alleged misappropriation of funds in JKCA. The scam came into light in 2012.