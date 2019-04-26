CJI allegation: Ex-employee appears before in-house inquiry panel

April 26, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A former apex court woman employee, who has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Friday appeared before the in-house inquiry panel which is dealing with her complaint.



The three-member panel, headed by Justice S A Bobde, conducted its first in-chamber sitting during which the woman and the secretary general of the apex court appeared before it, an official source said.



The source said the secretary general was present before the panel, also comprising two women judges -- Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee -- with all the documents and material.



During the hearing before the panel, only the woman was present and the secretary general was not privy to the proceedings, the source said.



The advocate who had accompanied the woman to the apex court was also not part of the proceedings, the source said.