CJ inaugurates VC facility at Srinagar district court

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 29:
Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal today inaugurated the video conferencing facility at District Court Complex (DCC) Srinagar.
The official spokesperson said the Chief Justice inaugurated the facility here in presence of Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.
On the occasion, judicial remand of three accused persons lodged in Srinagar Central Jail was extended through video conferencing without the physical presence of the accused before the Magistrate.
The facility will be used in all courts across the State soon as video conference equipment has been provided to all the Court Complexes and Jails of the State under e-Courts Project.
The facility will be extended for the recording of statements of witnesses during the trial of criminal cases.
In this regard, the High Court has formulated guidelines to be adhered to by the Magistrates/Judges while dealing with the cases through video conferencing. A training program of Judicial Officers for the same has also been started.
By use of video conferencing facility in criminal proceedings, time, expenses and other hazards of travel will be saved.
Earlier, Chief Justice in presence of Advisor Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Principal District & Sessions Srinagar Abdul Rashid Malik inaugurated Witness Assistance Room in the District Court Complex Srinagar.
The room is well furnished and one PLV will remain there to guide the witnesses to the respective Courts. The provision for Witness Assistance Room will be made in each court complex of the state as per the direction of the Chief Justice.