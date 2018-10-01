CJ inaugurates ‘Mega Legal Services-cum-Awareness Camp’ at Pantha Chowk

Distributes scooties, loan cheques, waist belts, other items among beneficiaries
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, today inaugurated legal services cum awareness camp, here at Panthachowk.
Organized by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar in collaboration with District Administration Srinagar ‘Mega Legal Services and Awareness Camp’ witnessed participation of hundreds of citizens from different parts of Kashmir, besides officials from various government Departments.
Speaking at the inauguration of the day-long camp, Justice Mittal said such awareness campsare of great significance in providing help to the needy.
“Legal Services in not only about courts. It is also about informing and educating the people about their rights under various sections of law,” Chief Justice said adding “this camp will help people to know about their rights so that they can raise their voice for their rights.”
She said the people will come to know at this camp about various schemes and services provided by various departments from which they will be benefited.
On the occasion, Justice Mittal distributed Scooties, loans, waist belts and other items among beneficiaries including specially-abled and financially distressed persons. She also interacted with the beneficiaries.
The Chief Justice visited dozens of stalls installed by various Departments to display their products and to aware people about their services.
The departments including Health Services, Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, Fisheries, Handicraft Department, Agriculture Department, J&K Bank, State Agro Industries Development Corporation, JKEDI, Labour Department, Composite Regional Centre and others provided free services, during the camp.
Health Services Kashmir offered free tests including TB Examination, USG and other services besides free medicine and consultation with doctors.
Executive Chairman, J&K State Legal Services Authority, Justice Alok Aradhe, Member Secretary SLSA YaspaulBourney, Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar and Chairman DLSA Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice Jawad Ahmad, Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, DC Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, SSP Srinagar, Imtiyaz Ismail, Special Mobile Magistrate Gowhar Majeed, Municipal Magistrate Srinagar YP Sharma, Magistrates Abdul Bari, Mahreen Mushtaq and Mir Wajahat, Secretary DLSA Faizan Iqbal and other officials of DLSA were present besides officials from Judiciary and other concerned departments.