CJ inaugurates maiden ‘Vulnerable Witnesses Deposition Complex’

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Four facility units, ATM also inaugurated

For ensuring a safe and comfortable environment to vulnerable witnesses including victims of child sexual abuse, a Vulnerable Witness Deposition Complex (VWDC) was today inaugurated here at District Court Complex in Mominabad.

First of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, VWDC was inaugurated by Chief Justice (CJ) of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey in the presence of Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Judge High Court of J&K. Four facility units and ATM were also inaugurated on the occasion.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, Chief Engineer Public Works (R&B), Sami Arif, officers of J&K Bank and other district officers and Judicial officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CJ Gita Mittal said that VWDC has been established with the aim to improve the response of justice dispensation system to vulnerable witness. She hoped that such type of VWDCs are established in every district courts of J&K in future.

She said each witness is unique and is to be handled accordingly. To respond to such needs, criminal justice system must turn proactive and sensitive and provide friendly environment, so that trial process is less traumatic and balanced. In this regard, she said, VWDC will prove to be of tremendous help.

It was informed that the VWDC houses separate witness room, separate accused room, play area for child witnesses, pantry, separate toilet and a comfortable waiting area. Besides, it is equipped with facilities of audio-visual exchange for interface between presiding judges, the witness and the accused, so that the vulnerable witness does not face the accused.

The four-point facility units and ATM facility have been established as a commitment to provide easy and accessible technology services to public. The Lawyers can use these facility units for different type of services to litigants.

CJ Gita Mittal was accorded guard of honor and was welcomed by all the judicial officers headed by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik.

Later, during an interaction with judicial officers posted at district headquarter Srinagar, CJ Gita Mittal impressed upon them to ensure that all the old cases pending in the courts are prioritized for the disposal within shortest possible time.

She also impressed upon the judicial officers to ensure that every poor litigant is provided legal assistance so that his/her case is prosecuted properly and nobody feels marginalized. CJ Gita Mittal expressed that following uniform procedure in all the cases can result in casualty of justice, and can prove to be a barrier in ensuring access to justice.

It was also impressed upon the Judicial Officers to accord top priority to the cases involving senior citizens, women, children, old aged and marginalized section of the society.