About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CJ inaugurates maiden ‘Vulnerable Witnesses Deposition Complex’


Four facility units, ATM also inaugurated

For ensuring a safe and comfortable environment to vulnerable witnesses including victims of child sexual abuse, a Vulnerable Witness Deposition Complex (VWDC) was today inaugurated here at District Court Complex in Mominabad.
First of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, VWDC was inaugurated by Chief Justice (CJ) of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey in the presence of Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Judge High Court of J&K. Four facility units and ATM were also inaugurated on the occasion.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, Chief Engineer Public Works (R&B), Sami Arif, officers of J&K Bank and other district officers and Judicial officers were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, CJ Gita Mittal said that VWDC has been established with the aim to improve the response of justice dispensation system to vulnerable witness. She hoped that such type of VWDCs are established in every district courts of J&K in future.
She said each witness is unique and is to be handled accordingly. To respond to such needs, criminal justice system must turn proactive and sensitive and provide friendly environment, so that trial process is less traumatic and balanced. In this regard, she said, VWDC will prove to be of tremendous help.
It was informed that the VWDC houses separate witness room, separate accused room, play area for child witnesses, pantry, separate toilet and a comfortable waiting area. Besides, it is equipped with facilities of audio-visual exchange for interface between presiding judges, the witness and the accused, so that the vulnerable witness does not face the accused.
The four-point facility units and ATM facility have been established as a commitment to provide easy and accessible technology services to public. The Lawyers can use these facility units for different type of services to litigants.
CJ Gita Mittal was accorded guard of honor and was welcomed by all the judicial officers headed by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik.
Later, during an interaction with judicial officers posted at district headquarter Srinagar, CJ Gita Mittal impressed upon them to ensure that all the old cases pending in the courts are prioritized for the disposal within shortest possible time.
She also impressed upon the judicial officers to ensure that every poor litigant is provided legal assistance so that his/her case is prosecuted properly and nobody feels marginalized. CJ Gita Mittal expressed that following uniform procedure in all the cases can result in casualty of justice, and can prove to be a barrier in ensuring access to justice.
It was also impressed upon the Judicial Officers to accord top priority to the cases involving senior citizens, women, children, old aged and marginalized section of the society.

 

 

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CJ inaugurates maiden ‘Vulnerable Witnesses Deposition Complex’


Four facility units, ATM also inaugurated

              

For ensuring a safe and comfortable environment to vulnerable witnesses including victims of child sexual abuse, a Vulnerable Witness Deposition Complex (VWDC) was today inaugurated here at District Court Complex in Mominabad.
First of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, VWDC was inaugurated by Chief Justice (CJ) of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey in the presence of Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Judge High Court of J&K. Four facility units and ATM were also inaugurated on the occasion.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, Chief Engineer Public Works (R&B), Sami Arif, officers of J&K Bank and other district officers and Judicial officers were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, CJ Gita Mittal said that VWDC has been established with the aim to improve the response of justice dispensation system to vulnerable witness. She hoped that such type of VWDCs are established in every district courts of J&K in future.
She said each witness is unique and is to be handled accordingly. To respond to such needs, criminal justice system must turn proactive and sensitive and provide friendly environment, so that trial process is less traumatic and balanced. In this regard, she said, VWDC will prove to be of tremendous help.
It was informed that the VWDC houses separate witness room, separate accused room, play area for child witnesses, pantry, separate toilet and a comfortable waiting area. Besides, it is equipped with facilities of audio-visual exchange for interface between presiding judges, the witness and the accused, so that the vulnerable witness does not face the accused.
The four-point facility units and ATM facility have been established as a commitment to provide easy and accessible technology services to public. The Lawyers can use these facility units for different type of services to litigants.
CJ Gita Mittal was accorded guard of honor and was welcomed by all the judicial officers headed by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik.
Later, during an interaction with judicial officers posted at district headquarter Srinagar, CJ Gita Mittal impressed upon them to ensure that all the old cases pending in the courts are prioritized for the disposal within shortest possible time.
She also impressed upon the judicial officers to ensure that every poor litigant is provided legal assistance so that his/her case is prosecuted properly and nobody feels marginalized. CJ Gita Mittal expressed that following uniform procedure in all the cases can result in casualty of justice, and can prove to be a barrier in ensuring access to justice.
It was also impressed upon the Judicial Officers to accord top priority to the cases involving senior citizens, women, children, old aged and marginalized section of the society.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;