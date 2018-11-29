CJ for augmenting infra, ensuring punctuality in courts

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 28:
Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal had a video conference with all the Principal District & Sessions Judges of the State.
During the video conference, Justice Mittal patiently heard the Principal District & Sessions Judges regarding problems being faced in their courts and in the subordinate courts in the dispensation of justice.
Chief Justice laid emphasis on punctuality in the courts and augmentation of the infrastructure in the courts and directed the Principal District & Sessions Judges to visit all the court complexes in their respective Districts and take up the matter with local administration and submit action taken report to the High Court about the progress.
She directed that the courtrooms must have the basic infrastructure in place as per the needs like drinking water facilities for the general public, toilets for disabled persons, a witness assistance room where a court employee must be deputed to guide the witness to the concerned court.
A direction was also given to have in the court complex plantation of trees, flowers, establishment of separate Bar Rooms for lady lawyers, separate canteens for lawyers and court staff.
Justice Mittal also directed the Principal District & Sessions Judges to chalk out a plan for garbage disposal in each Court Complex and also hold legal literacy camps in their districts.