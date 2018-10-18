Civilian’s killing cold blood murder: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Confrence (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said that the “civilian’s killing in Fateh Kadal, gunfight is a cold blood murder.”
Taking to his twitter Mirwaiz wrote: “In Downtown Srinagar,son of house owner, killed in cold blood. Owner suffers cardiac arrest,two armed youth martyred,houses razed to ground, journalists and photographers beaten! Amidst rejection by people revenge & repression of authorities escalates! strongly condemn subjugation,” Mirwaiz said.
Mirwaiz also said that the house owner, Habibullah Hanga, has suffered a cardiac arrest and condemned the thrashing of a photojournalist, who were beaten up by the police near the gunfight site when they were performing their professional duties.
Two militants, policeman, and civilian were killed during a gunfight in Fateh Kadal today early morning. The policeman has been identified as Komal from Reasi district of Jammu and the slain civilian, a house owner has been identified as Rayees Habibullah. Meanwhile, all educational institutions have been closed and internet suspended in the Srinagar district in view of the gunfight.