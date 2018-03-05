Civilians killed in Shopian were caught in crossfire: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chief Minister Mufti on Monday said that the civilians killed in Shopian were caught in cross firing even as she expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.
“Deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families,” Mehbooba tweeted. However, she did not mention any number of civilians killed in the incident.
According to locals, four civilians have been killed in firing by the army. The army, on the other hand, claimed all the four civilians were accompanying the militants and were their OGWs.
So far six persons including two militants are confirmed dead.
In a statement issued it states that body of one more militant recovered at Saidpora in the jurisdiction of PS Hurpora Shopian. He has been identified as Ashiq Hussain Bhat resident of Rakh Kapran of LeT. He was missing from 13.11.2017.
“The preliminary investigation suggests the death of the said militant a part of the chain of the incident at Pahnoo Shopian. Further investigation is on,” the spokesman said. (GNS)
