Civilians fiddled with explosives: Police

ADGP L&O terms civilian killings ‘very unfortunate’, ‘uncalled for’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
Locals fiddled with some leftover explosive that went off killing six civilians at the Kulgam gunfight site, Police said Sunday.
In Kulgam gunfight, three militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit were killed and after it ended, a large congregation entered the gunfight site before it was cleared that led to an explosion in which six civilians died, Police said.
After the gunfight as the government forces moved out, locals from the area started assembling at the site of gunfight and apparently fiddled with some stray explosive material, leading to an explosion, Police said.
“Consequently some individuals sustained grievous injuries and some of the injured identified as Ubaid Shah, Tajamul, Irshad Ahmad Padder, Uzair Ahmad and Masroor Ahmad unfortunately succumbed when brought to hospitals,” Police said. “Besides, five other injured are undergoing treatment. This incident occurred post gunfight.”
Police appealed people not to visit any gunfight site until the site was sanitized by the bomb disposal squad.
“We seek cooperation of people in this regard for avoiding accidents of such nature,” Police said. “A case has been registered in this regard and investigation initiated.”
Meanwhile, Additional Director General Police Law and Order and Security, Munir Ahmad Khan termed the killing of civilians in a blast in the aftermath of the gunfight as “very unfortunate” and “uncalled for”.
Appealing people to exhibit restraint from going to gunfight sites immediately after the gunfights, he said they should first allow the “explosive defusing squad” of Police to defuse the explosive at the gunfight site.
“The killings of civilians are unfortunate and uncalled for but more unfortunate is the non-cooperation of the general public to repeated appeals of the Police in exhibiting restrain from going to the gunfight sites,” he said. “In this case, people as usual didn’t follow the appeals for exhibiting restraint from going to the gunfight site and went into a room of the house from where they were fighting with the government forces and touched a UBGL and a grenade which exploded and resulted in the killing of civilians.”