Civilians death toll reaches six in Pulwama clashes

Javid SofiPulwama
The civilian death toll reached six after four more civilains were killed during clashes with forces near a gunfight site at Sirnoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.
Witnesses said that youth tried to proceed towards the gunfight site at Sirnoo following the killing of three militants in the gunfight.
They said that forces fired love ammunition towards protestors, resulting into injuries to scores of civilians. The injured were shifted to district hospital Pulwama where doctors declared four civilians as brought dead.
The slain civilians were identified as Shahbaz Ali of Monghama, Suhail Ahmad of Bellow, Liyaqat Ahmad from Parigam and Murtaza Ahmad of Prichoo village.
Earlier, two civilians identified as Amir Ahmad Palla of Ashminder and Abid Hussain Lone of Kareemabad were killed during clashes with forces near the gunfight site.