About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Civilians death toll reaches six in Pulwama clashes

Published at December 15, 2018 12:13 PM 0Comment(s)3498views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

The civilian death toll reached six after four more civilains were killed during clashes with forces near a gunfight site at Sirnoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Witnesses said that youth tried to proceed towards the gunfight site at Sirnoo following the killing of three militants in the gunfight. 

They said that forces fired love ammunition towards protestors, resulting into injuries to scores of civilians. The injured were shifted to district hospital Pulwama where doctors declared four civilians as brought dead.

The slain civilians were identified as Shahbaz Ali of Monghama, Suhail Ahmad of Bellow, Liyaqat Ahmad from Parigam and Murtaza Ahmad of Prichoo village. 

Earlier, two civilians identified as Amir Ahmad Palla of Ashminder and Abid Hussain Lone of Kareemabad were killed during clashes with forces near the gunfight site.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top