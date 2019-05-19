Civilian traffic movement on highway barred today

May 19, 2019 | Agencies

No civilian traffic movement was allowed on Sunday on Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all weather road connecting Valley with Jammu as only force convoy will ply, a traffic police official said.

Only one-way traffic will ply on highway, linking Ladakh region with Kashmir and historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

The authorities had imposed ban on civilian traffic on the highway twice in a week on Sunday and Wednesday to allow free and safe movement of forces after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a fidayeen attack at Awantipora in February this year.

However, Wednesday ban was lifted on the highway.