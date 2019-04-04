Civilian traffic ban on highway 'unjust, uncalled' for: Monga

April 04, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Congress state unit Vice President Ghulam Nabi Monga Thursday termed the government's decision to disallowed civilian traffic on national highway on two days in a week as "unjust and uncalled" for.

Addressing a press conference here, Monga said that the decision would only add to the problems of the common people and the government should revisit the decision.

On Wednesday Government banned civilian traffic movement on the highway from Baramulla to Jammu on two days in a week (Sunday and Wednesday) for smooth and safe passage of security convoys.