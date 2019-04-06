Civilian traffic ban direct attack to tourism industry: UTF

April 06, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Stating that ban on civilian traffic on National Highway will impact Valley’s tourism sector, the United Tourism Forum (UTF) Friday demanded revocation of the order forthwith.

Addressing a presser here, UFT spokesman of Nasir Shah said ban is a direct attack on Kashmir tourism.

“We are expecting good footfall of tourists this year and highway ban will have negative impact on tourists.”

Nasir said order has been issued without considering its impact Kashmiris and tourists intending to visit the Valley.

He said it will also discourage the tourists and local people not to visit the tourist spots.

On the occasion, Ishfaq Ahmad associated with Hotelier’s Association said closure of highway on two days will lead to unimaginable inconvenience to the people.

He said government needs to deal with the situation without encroaching upon the rights of the public. Convoy movement from Banihal to Baramulla can also be done by railways which would save their travelling time, said Ishfaq.

The forum said the order will impact tour itineraries of the tourists.

Chairman Kashmir Houseboat Association, Hamid Wangoo said houseboat owners will be directly hit by the ban of the civilian traffic.

“Apart from tourism, we have no other source of income. We have faced many problems since 2014 and now the government making things worse for the tourism industry,” Wangoo said.

He urged all trade bodies to come together and pressurize government to revoke the order.

The representatives of tourism trade bodies of Kashmir who appealed for the immediate revocation of the order include Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance, Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, J&K Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum, Tourist Trade Interest Guild, Association of Kashmir Tour Operators, Urban Travel Agents Association, Travel Agents Association of India– J&K Chapter, Indian Association of Tour Operators– J&K Chapter, Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India– J&K Chapter, Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation, Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Association, J&K Hoteliers Club.

Earlier, the State Government of J&K notified specified days in a week for the movement of government forces from Srinagar to Jammu. According to order, during these days, no civilian traffic would be allowed on National Highway.

The government has notified two dedicated days in a week i.e, (Sunday & Wednesday) exclusively for movement of government forces convoys and there would be a complete ban on civilian traffic on the highway during these two days from 4 AM to 5 PM.

Hoteliers Club seeks revocation traffic movement ban on NH

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) Friday termed the ban on civilian traffic as uncalled for and urged the governor administration to revoke the ban.

In a statement, Chairman J&K Hotelier Club Mushtaq Chay said they organised one of the impressive road shows in Mumbai recently where hundreds of the travel agents promised to promote Kashmir.

“However, such ban on traffic movement will only undo our efforts of tourism promotion,” said Chaya.

Chaya said Kashmiris are known for their hospitality which still attracts tourists to Kashmir despite adverse conditions.

“If tourists come here they will feel cheated as we have promised them best services and hospitality from Kashmiris,” he said.

Secretary General of Hoteliers Club Tariq Rashid Ghani said Advisor Khurshid Gania who was the chief gust at J&K Tourism Conclave at Mumbai was a confidence building measure and travel agents were convinced that travels to Kashmir will be pleasant experience.

“We are thankful to Advisor for making our road show successful at Mumbai. Now we appeal him to impress upon the authorities that such ban on national highway will undo all our promotional campaigns,” said Ghani.

irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com