Civilian shot dead in Pulwama's Gulzarpora

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Unknown gunmen shot dead a civilian in Gulzarpora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 40, son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone of Dogripora village. Lone suffered serious bullet wounds and died instantly, reports said. Later, his body was recovered by the joint team of police and army from the spot.

"Body will be handed over to the family members after completion of medico-legal formalities," police spokesman said.

He said initial investigations has revealed that Lone was forcibly taken away by the militants and shot dead.

"Police has registered a case in this regard. Officers from the local police unit are at the spot and are investigating the circumstances which led to this incident," the spokesman said.

(Representational picture)