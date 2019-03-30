Civilian shot dead in Baramulla

March 30, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

Suspected militants shot dead a civilian in North Kashmir’s Baramulla town on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that a civilian identified as Arjumand Hussain alias Raju Mistry, a resident of Khawajabagh in Baramulla was fired upon by militants inside his shop in Baramulla town, leaving him critically injured.

"He was shifted to nearby hospital for specialised treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead," the spokesman said.