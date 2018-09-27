Civilian shot dead during CASO in Srinagar, clashes erupt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A civilian was killed during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Noorbagh area of Srinagar City on Thursday.
Reports said early morning government forces launched a CASO in Noorbagh area during which a civilian identified as Mohammad Saleem Malik, 24, son of Mohammad Yaqoob Malik of Bhagwanpora was killed.
Malik received bullet injuries, however, the circumstances of his killing were immediately not known.
Soon after the killing, clashes between civilians and Government forces erupted in the area when mourners were carrying the slain civilian’s body towards the Eidgah Srinagar for the burial.
Reports said clashes erupted after forces tried to stop mourners fro taking the deceased’s body to Eid Gah.
Authorities have also imposed like restrictions in downtown area and suspended internet services in Srinagar, Budgam in central Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir.