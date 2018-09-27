About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Civilian shot dead during CASO in Srinagar, clashes erupt

Published at September 27, 2018 10:47 AM 0Comment(s)720views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

 

A civilian was killed during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Noorbagh area of Srinagar City on Thursday. 

Reports said early morning government forces launched a CASO in Noorbagh area during which a civilian identified as Mohammad Saleem Malik, 24, son of Mohammad Yaqoob Malik of Bhagwanpora was killed.

Malik received bullet injuries, however,  the circumstances of his killing were immediately not known.

Soon after the killing, clashes between civilians and Government forces erupted in the area when mourners were carrying the slain civilian’s body towards the Eidgah Srinagar for the burial.

Reports said clashes erupted after forces tried to stop mourners fro taking the deceased’s body to Eid Gah.

Authorities have also imposed like restrictions in downtown area and suspended internet services in Srinagar, Budgam in central Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top