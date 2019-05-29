Civilian shot at by suspected militants in Sopore outskirts

May 29, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Suspected militants Tuesday evening shot at and injured a civilian at Zaloora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.



Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore told Rising Kashmir that militants fired upon a civilian at Zaloora village of Sopore Tuesday evening.



The official identified the injured civilian as Feroz Ahmad Gojri (34), a resident of Zaloora.



“The civilian was shot at by militants. He has been referred to Handwara hospital in a critical state,” he said.



Feroz, according to doctors have received two bullet wounds in his both thighs.



Meanwhile after the incident a joint team of army and Special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation in the area to nab the attackers.