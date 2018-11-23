Civilian mysteriously shot at, injured in Budgam

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 23:
A civilian was critically injured in firing incident near an Army camp in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening.
Ishfaq Ahmad Ganaie, 28, son of Nazir Ahmad Ganie of Magraypora was injured in the firing near Army's 50 RR camp at Chattergam area of Budgm in the evening.
He suffered serious firearm injuries on head and was evacuated to nearby hospital.
Block Medical Officer Chattergam, Dr Kouser Amin told Rising Kashmir that Ganie has fire arm injuries and was referred to SMHS hospital, Srinagar for specialised treatment.
According to PTI, residents of the area alleged that the Army opened unprovoked fire, injuring Ganaie.
Superintendent of Police Budgam Tejinder Singh told Rising Kashmir that police received a call from Army that there was an injured person near their camp and he was shifted to hospital.
“As per Army, their party was patrolling when they heard gunfire shots and subsequently rushed to scene where the person was found seriously injured,” he said.
Defence Spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia denied involvement of Army and said that it was a case of militant “atrocity.”
“Ganie was shot at by militants, 500-600 metres away from Army Camp at Chhatargam,” he said.
He said when Army men heard sound of firing, the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) immediately rushed towards the direction of fire to find out what was happening.
“When the party reached the spot, they saw Ishfaq lying in a pool of blood. He had bullet injuries, one in head and the other in leg,” Kalia said.
He termed the reports of Ganai lobbing the grenade on Army Camp and Army retaliation as completely baseless.
