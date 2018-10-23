Civilian killings will deepen alienation: Usman Majid

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and MLA Bandipora, Usman Majid on Monday condemned killing of seven civilians in an encounter between militants and forces in South Kashmir's distrcit Kulgam.
Majid termed the firing on protestors “unfortunate"—saying that such type of incidents would further alienate the people and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.
Majid questioned the promises made by BJP to protect innocent people and ensure peaceful atmosphere in the state. MLA Bandipora prayed for the recovery of the injured youth, saying their welfare and well-being was the state Government’s responsibility and that the best possible medical care should be ensured at all costs by the Government.