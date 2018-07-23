Civilian killings, stone-throwing up in Guv rule: MHA

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, July 22:
Civilians killings at the hands of government forces and incidents of stone-throwing increased while militant violence came down in Jammu Kashmir ever since the State has been placed under the Governor’s rule, official data shows.
According to the data compiled by the Home Ministry, during the one month of Governor's rule, as many as seven civilians were killed in operations carried out by the government forces compared to the four civilian deaths during the one month of suspension of operations.
Similarly, during the Governor’s rule, 95 cases of stone throwing incidents were reported while during the one month of ceasefire, 90 such incidents were reported.
However, there has been a decrease in attacks carried out by militants since June 16 to July 15 in comparison to the month of Ramadan when the suspension of operations was in force.
While the suspension of operations was announced for a month with the beginning of Ramadan on May 16, Governor's rule was imposed in Jammu Kashmir on June 20 after the BJP withdrew support to the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government in the state.
As many as 47 militancy incidents took place in past one month, but the number of such incidents during the suspension of operations in previous month was 80, half of which were grenade throwing and random firing.
Fourteen militants and five government forces personnel were killed during the Governor's rule compared to 24 militants and 10 government forces personnel killed during the suspension of operations.