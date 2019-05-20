Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Monday condemned the killing of political workers and civilians in Kashmir.



In a statment Tarigami said that the killings are highly condemnable acts" and leave a question before everybody that for how long the blood of civilians will continue to flow in Kashmir.



"The reckless killing of civilians at the hands of both the parties involved in the conflict continues unabated. Whether a civilian is killed by the bullet from one side or the other side, it is loss of precious human life. Whose cause is fulfilled by the killings of civilians" he said.