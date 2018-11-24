Civilian killings must end in Kashmir: CPI(M)

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M Y Tarigami Saturday demanded an immediate end to civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley.
"The unabated civilian killings in Kashmir must be a cause of concern for every right-thinking person in the state and the country," Tarigami said.
Three civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed in Kashmir in the last three-days.
Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, he said the killings were "highly condemnable".
"Killing of civilians can never be a solution to any problem. Whether a civilian is killed by the bullet from one side or the other side, it is a loss of precious human life," he said.
"Whose cause is fulfilled by such killings? Unfortunately, it is a Kashmiri who is getting killed every day," he added.
Tarigami alleged that by targeting civilians, the parties involved in the conflict were deriving sadistic pleasure.