Civilian killings must end in Kashmir: CPI(M)

Published at November 24, 2018 02:58 PM 0Comment(s)852views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M Y Tarigami Saturday demanded an immediate end to civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley.

"The unabated civilian killings in Kashmir must be a cause of concern for every right-thinking person in the state and the country," Tarigami said.

Three civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed in Kashmir in the last three-days.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, he said the killings were "highly condemnable".

"Killing of civilians can never be a solution to any problem. Whether a civilian is killed by the bullet from one side or the other side, it is a loss of precious human life," he said.

"Whose cause is fulfilled by such killings? Unfortunately, it is a Kashmiri who is getting killed every day," he added.

Tarigami alleged that by targeting civilians, the parties involved in the conflict were deriving sadistic pleasure.

