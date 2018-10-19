Civilian Killings: Geelani demands impartial probe under UN’s War Crimes Tribunal

‘Use of brute force agaisnt civilians condemnable’
Srinagar: Expressing concern on the alleged human rights violations at the hands of forces, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday “condemned the brute use of force against the civil population.”
Paying rich tributes to of slain men of Fateh Kadal and Kakpora Pulwama, Syed Ali Geelani said “Our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation and for right to self-determination and reiterated his pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end,” Geelani said, adding “We will never allow any body to barter with the precious blood of martyrs, he said. We need to be aware of this and we are duty bound to safe guard their sacrifices and should desist from such activities which prove harmful for our movement.”
Terming the cold-blooded murder of Rayees Hanga as “cowardice and deplorable,” the Hurriyat leader affirmed that none of the International laws pertaining to war does permit any such military action against unarmed civilians.
In a statement, Syed Ali Geelani demanded impartial investigations under War Crimes Tribunal of the United Nations against the forces involved in the custodial killing of the innocent youth and said that Jammu and Kashmir has become the most militarized zone in the world and the troops have been involved in the killing of innocent people under the garb of AFSPA.